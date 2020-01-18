In 2020 the League of Women Voters will celebrate its 100th anniversary and the Upper St. Croix Valley League joins more than 700 other local and state chapters to celebrate this historic milestone.
The Upper St. Croix Valley League will host three events in February to commemorate the anniversary across three counties. Bob Gollnik, U.S. Census Bureau, will talk about the 2020 Census at each event. County Clerks for respective counties will speak about election security. Attendees can register to vote and enjoy birthday cake.
Event Calendar
St. Croix County, Feb. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., Roberts Congregational UCC Church
Polk County, Feb. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Balsam Lake Government Center.
(Second floor. Doors are locked at 7 p.m.)
Burnett County, Feb. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Siren Government Center, room 165
One hundred years after the League of Women Voters was founded in 1920, members of the League are proud of the great progress achieved when it comes to truly “Empowering Voters~Defending Democracy.” The League’s historic commitment to register, educate and mobilize voters is not only stronger, but more effective than ever, utilizing such tools as VOTE411.org—a cutting-edge election information website utilized by millions of voters each election cycle. The Upper St. Croix Valley League works locally to sponsor candidate forums, voter registration events and voter education programs.
The League of Women Voters Upper St. Croix Valley is one of three newer leagues in Wisconsin and covers the counties of Burnett, Polk and St. Croix. Men, women, young and old, and supporters of all political parties can join the league by sending an email to: lwvstcroixvalley@gmail.com.
