With the 2020 election cycle comes an increased focus on election security and fraud prevention. Burnett, Polk, and St. Croix counties are taking steps to ensure that elections are secure. Join Cindy Campbell (St. Croix), Sharon Jorgenson (Polk), or Wanda Hinrichs (Burnett), all clerks for their respective counties as they present information about why election security is a concern and how the Wisconsin Election Commission plays a role. A question and answer period will occur after their presentation.
The Upper St. Croix Valley League will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters founding. Bob Gollnik, U.S. Census Bureau, will provide information about the 2020 Census at all three events listed below. Attendees can register to vote and enjoy birthday cake.
Event Calendar:
St. Croix County, February 3, 6:30-8:00 pm, Roberts Congregational UCC Church
Polk County, February 4, 6:30-8:00 pm, Balsam Lake Government Center.
(Second floor. Doors are locked at 7:00 pm)
Burnett County, February 6, 6:30-8:00 pm, Siren Government Center, room 165
One hundred years after the LWV was founded in 1920, members of the League are proud of the great progress achieved when it comes to truly “Empowering Voters~Defending Democracy.” The Upper St. Croix Valley League works locally to sponsor candidate forums, voter registration events, and voter education programs.
The League of Women Voters Upper St. Croix Valley is one of three newer leagues in Wisconsin and covers the counties of Burnett, Polk and St. Croix. Men, women, young and old, and supporters of all political parties can join the league by sending an email to: lwvstcroixvalley@gmail.com.
