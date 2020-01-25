The U.S. Census data is used to make decisions around education, healthcare, infrastructure and political representation. With increased growth in the country, getting an accurate and complete count of every person living within is crucial to ensure that each state receives funding to support the number of residents in the state. For this census, the focus continues to be on reaching hard to count communities and ensuring these communities get included in the census count. For the first time ever, in 2020 the Census will be primarily digitally based.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) is helping to provide information for the 2020 Census in a series of events held in the three counties covered by the Upper St. Croix Valley chapter. Bob Gollnik, U.S. Census Bureau, will share information about efforts to get an accurate count for the census. He will also discuss why non-citizens are counted, and how the Census plays a role in the distribution of government funds. A question and answer period will follow his presentation.
The Upper St. Croix Valley League will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the LWV founding and provide information about election security with presentations by respective county clerks at the three events listed below. Attendees can register to vote and enjoy birthday cake.
Event Calendar:
St. Croix County, Feb. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., Roberts Congregational UCC Church
Polk County, Feb. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Balsam Lake Government Center.
(Second floor. Doors are locked at 7 p.m.)
Burnett County, Feb. 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Siren Government Center, room 165
The League of Women Voters Upper St. Croix Valley is one of three newer leagues in Wisconsin and covers the counties of Burnett, Polk and St. Croix. Men, women, young and old, and supporters of all political parties can join by sending an email to: lwvstcroixvalley@gmail.com.
