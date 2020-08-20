The League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley (LWV-GCV) will present a voter forum for the general public, "Casting Your Vote in Wisconsin----Get Ready!" via zoom on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. The forum will address voting issues including: "nuts and bolts" facts about absentee voting, voter and ballot security, recent and pending changes in voting protocols. There will be a question and answer period, and the event will end with a short business meeting.
Panelists include Annemarie McClellan, LWV-GCV co-president; Cheryl Miller, Clerk, Town of Red Cedar; Julie Wathke, Dunn County Clerk; and Debra Cronmiller , Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. Watch for your email invitation to register for the zoom meeting, or go to the League website, lwv-gcv.org on August 25 to find the link to the event.
