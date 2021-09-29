The largest Wisconsin Lottery winner of 2021, David Larsen, claimed his $3 million Mega Millions winning ticket on September 23, 2021. The ticket was purchased at the Quick Pick BP Food/Naila Inc., 14001 W. National Ave. in New Berlin for the Tuesday, August 31, 2021 drawing.
For selling the $3 million ticket, Quick Pick BP received $60,000 as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive. Previously, the largest Lottery ticket sold by the Quick Pick BP was a $50,000 Powerball ticket in August of 2017.
The city of New Berlin has a storied history with the Wisconsin Lottery. In 2019, Manuel Franco, of West Allis, purchased a winning Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin worth $784.4 million – the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Mega Millions made national news last Tuesday on September 21, when a ticket sold at Pronto Pizza in Midtown, Manhattan, matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 million jackpot. It was the 12th largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.
Mega Millions recycled its current jackpot and is now at an estimated $22 million for the 9/28, drawing tonight. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to soar.
The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, 9/29, Powerball drawing is $570 million. If won, it would be the 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for more than three months and was last won in Florida for the June 5, 2021, drawing. Wednesday's drawing will be the 39th draw in the current jackpot run.
Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of matching five of five Mega Millions numbers are 1 in 12,607,307.
