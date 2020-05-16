Saturday's daily report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Wisconsin shows 70 of the 72 counties have at least one confirmed case. 

Langlade and Taylor counties are the only two. 

Thirteen counties have now seen 100 cases including:

Milwaukee 4,759

Brown 2,070

Racine 1,004

Kenosha 820 

Dane 519

Waukesha 467 

Rock 422

Walworth 277

Washington 140

Outagamie 135

Fond du Lac 124

Ozaukee 120 

Winnebago 117

Locally, St. Croix now has 39 cases, Dunn has 21, Pierce has 17, Polk has six and Pepin has one. 

