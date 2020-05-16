Saturday's daily report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Wisconsin shows 70 of the 72 counties have at least one confirmed case.
Langlade and Taylor counties are the only two.
Thirteen counties have now seen 100 cases including:
Milwaukee 4,759
Brown 2,070
Racine 1,004
Kenosha 820
Dane 519
Waukesha 467
Rock 422
Walworth 277
Washington 140
Outagamie 135
Fond du Lac 124
Ozaukee 120
Winnebago 117
Locally, St. Croix now has 39 cases, Dunn has 21, Pierce has 17, Polk has six and Pepin has one.
