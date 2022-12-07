The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met.

Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great Lakes trout and salmon stamp in addition to their fishing license. Both the stamp and fishing license can be purchased online through the GoWild system or at any license location. All regulations apply.

