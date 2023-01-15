Penny Austad and team presented Kristie Smith with a donation to St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, routed through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit, on December 8, at a home currently under construction by Habitat for Humanity in New Richmond.
In attendance, from left to right, front row, was Krista Murray (Office Coordinator), Penny Austad (Owner), Kristie Smith (Executive Director, SCV Habitat for Humanity), Neil Kline, (Executive Director, Family Friendly Workplaces), Kailey Nourse (Resource Development Manager, SCV Habitat for Humanity), second row, Hallie Kaczmarksi (Sales Coordinator), Roarke Langer (Production Manager), Jeff Qualle (Field Supervisor), third row, Logan Cysiewski (Exterior Remodeling Specialist), and Tim Elkin (Sales Manager). If an organization is not noted, the individual is with Krumm Exteriors.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced on December 8 that Krumm Exteriors has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Krumm’s commitment to their employees and families.
“At Krumm Exteriors, family comes first,” said Penny Austad, Owner of Krumm Exteriors. “Not only does that view help us do our best work every day, but it is also the right thing to do.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Krumm’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Krumm can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
In addition to participating as a certified employer, Krumm agreed to support Family Friendly Workplaces directly by becoming a corporate sponsor.
“We are so appreciative of Krumm’s support,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “Their willingness to step-up and support our work not only reinforces their commitment to families, but it also helps support our efforts to address our regional workforce challenge.”
As part of their certification, Krumm also committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. Habitat for Humanity works to create opportunities for all people to live in decent, durable shelter.
Western Wisconsin faces a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
