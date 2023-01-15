Family Friendly Workplaces announced on December 8 that Krumm Exteriors has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates Krumm’s commitment to their employees and families.

“At Krumm Exteriors, family comes first,” said Penny Austad, Owner of Krumm Exteriors. “Not only does that view help us do our best work every day, but it is also the right thing to do.”

