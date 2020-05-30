Kraus-Anderson Construction Company (KA), one of the Midwest’s oldest and largest commercial general contractors and construction managers, has been selected to build a new community pool and other athletic improvements for Baldwin-Woodville High School in Baldwin, Wis.
On April 13, voters approved a $12.5 million district bond referendum project that will also add a fabric dome over the pool for year-round use; and a new community pool clubhouse with locker rooms, concessions, ticket office and stadium entry. The project will also feature new artificial turf at the stadium for all sports and the band; new softball and baseball field; expanded running track; and new stadium LED lighting.
The project is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and will be completed in the fall of 2021.
“KA has had a great working relationship with Baldwin-Woodville Area Schools for the last decade,” said John Huenink, Kraus-Anderson’s vice president and director of education. “We look forward to bringing another project to a successful finish.”
Baldwin-Woodville Area School is one of dozens of major K-12 construction projects Kraus-Anderson will work on this year during its “Summer Sprint,” a critical, concentrated time during the summer months when school is not in session and when crews can perform work that ranges from new school construction to upgrades to deferred maintenance projects.
KA continues to lead the field of regional education construction projects and is currently ranked 8th in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine. Over the past five years, KA has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects. KA’s comprehensive school construction services include facility analysis and budget approaches, leading to informed and successful referendum initiatives.
