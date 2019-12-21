Karen Kohler, a former instructor and current dean will take on a larger role at Chippewa Valley Technical College Jan. 2 as the executive director of institutional advancement.
In her new role, Kohler will lead CVTC Foundation, Inc. and the CVTC Alumni Association.
A graduate of UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in English Education and a master’s degree in English with a technical writing focus, Kohler first came to CVTC in 1993 as a long-term substitute English instructor. She worked for many years as an adjunct instructor, eventually becoming a full-time faculty member and chair of the English department.
Kohler also had roles at CVTC as a faculty developer and as an instructor and manager of customized training programs for area business and industry. She currently serves as the associate dean of liberal arts and general education.
“I fell in love with CVTC because it’s clear to me that we change lives,” Kohler said. “And because we change lives, we change families and communities. This new position gives me the opportunity to connect the passion I have for CVTC with my love of the area.”
Kohler has strong family connections to CVTC as well. Her husband, Paul Kohler, is a member of CVTC Foundation board, one daughter has taken dual credit classes with CVTC and another daughter is graduating from CVTC this month.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95% employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
