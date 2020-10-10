Burnett, Polk, & St. Croix Counties –The League of Women Voters – St. Croix Valley, in conjunction with 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, is providing archived local candidate debates on their website – https://lwvstcroixvalley.org/debates/ .
Wisconsin Public Radio is conducting a series of debates between state candidates running for positions in the November 2020 election. “The West Side” is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show is hosted by Dean Kallenbach and airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a livestream at www.wrfw887.com. On October 16, 2020, Senate District 10 candidates, Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, and Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, will debate.
The other debates are archived, for you to listen, on the LWV’s website - https://lwvstcroixvalley.org/debates/ . The debates include: Assembly District 28
Kim Butler, D-Balsam Lake, and Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser; Assembly District 30
Sarah Yacoub, D-Hudson, and Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls; Assembly District 29
John Calabrese, D-Menomonie, and Clint Moses, R-Menomonie; and Assembly District 75
David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, and John Ellenson, D-Shell Lake.
The League of Women Voters of the United States is a non-partisan group that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. We are currently encouraging people to exercise their right to vote!
Your Vote is Important! Go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/VoterDeadlines , to find out how to register to vote, how to vote early, and how to vote absentee ballot. “Someone Struggled for your right to Vote. Use it.” – Susan B. Anthony
Please learn more about our LWV through our website – https://lwvstcroixvalley.org. Like and Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/lwvstcroixvalley and at https://www.instagram.com/lwvstcroixvalley. Our chairperson is Carolyn Saunders and she can be reached by email at contact@lwvstcroixvalley.org or by phone at 715-432-5816. We hope that you can join us!
