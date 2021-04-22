The Stash, Baldwin’s very own store specializing in quality affordable yarn, tools, gifts, classes and more, is looking for knitters and crocheters who want to make a difference.
The Stash will be hosting a Yarn Park Challenge Saturday June 5. This is a
charity-make drive that will also provide prizes, a picnic and community fun.
Kimmer Prosser of The Stash said, “We are a small local yarn store with an enthusiastic and fast growing community of crocheters, knitters, spinners and weavers. My first focus since the original inception of The Stash was a base for the community to make art and since we have narrowed our focus to fiber we have really found our feet and taken off.”
Prosser said last fall they did their first big maker drive for Grace Place in New Richmond. “We were able to make a very sizable donation of hats, scarves, mittens, and blankets. This year we have chosen the Family Resource Center and expanded our drive ideas,” she said.
Prosser and the gang would love for you to mark your calendars and join them. She asks that you please pre-register and bring your own tools and chair.
Here’s what comes after registration:
From Registration to June 5, make as many of the needed items as you want. Prizes will be awarded for finished item donations (items made prior to the day).
Needed Items:
•handstitched hats
•mittens/ flip mittens/ fingerless
•scarves/pocket wraps/cowls
•child sweaters
•diaper covers
•legwarmers
•booties/slippers
•baby blankets/Loveys
•Lapghans: (infant/toddler, child and young adult sizes please)
The Stash will begin accepting yarn donations May 1.
Yarn should be:
•Weight: dk/sport/3 or Worsted/Aran/4
•Washable
•In new/ like new condition (no tangles, stains, funks, & free from pet hairs)
•Please include a label or identify
at donation time
On June 5:
At 8:30 a.m. the Drop Station will open to begin collecting needed items for distribution by The Family Resource Center (FRC) in Baldwin, WI. It is asked that all items be washable. Please plan to include yarn labels whenever possible so they may pass on information to FRC for possible allergens.
9 a.m.: GO! Maker stations with patterns and yarn as well as a finishing/joiner station will be set up in the park behind the Baldwin Farmers Market.
Prosser said, “There will be quantity competitions all day with seriously awesome prizes.”
Counts made and prizes awarded at 5 p.m.
Categories: 1st & Runner-Up prizes
•Hats (Knit & Crochet)
•Diaper Covers(Knit & Crochet
•Flip Mittens/Mittens (Crochet & Knit)
•Blanket Squares (Knit & Crochet)
•Speed Joining- Timed (Finishing)
•Finished Item Donation
(items made prior to the day)
There will be coffee all day and a picnic lunch will be provided for registered participants courtesy of The Stash, Nilssens, Old Dutch and The Hess Family. If you would like to contribute items or services to the day please email Kimmer@thestashbusters.
Financial Donations can be made at WESTconsin Credit Union, Baldwin, WI. in the care of The Stash: Yarn Park Challenge. A minimum of 90% of these donations will be presented to FRC. Check out everything they do to strengthen, encourage, and support our communities here: https://frcscv.org/about-us/mission-history/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.