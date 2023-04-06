The Baldwin station of United Fire and Rescue traditionally has between 35-38 members at full occupancy.
It’s currently at 31.
It’s no surprise then what’s on the to-do list for new station Fire Chief Matt Knegendorf.
“We need to get more members to join,” he said. “Recruitment and retention are the big thing.”
Knegendorf was officially named Baldwin Chief last month. Gary Newton, the previous Baldwin Chief was promoted to District Chief, replacing Reid Berger, who died last year.
Knegendorf joined the Fire Department in 1994 after serving three years in the U.S. Navy, working on an aircraft carrier.
The Woodville native rose through the ranks of the Fire Department as he was assistant chief for the last 11 years before getting the chief title.
“Watching new members grow,” he said, when asked on what he enjoys about working for the Fire Department. “I have a strong passion for training as I was the District Training Officer for 15 years.”
He also might have to become a salesman to get new recruits in the door.
“We’ve gotten new recruits come in, who go through the schooling, the training, the classes and decide it’s not for me,” he said.
For those who think otherwise, he believes it’s worth it.
“It becomes your second family,” he added. “It becomes a brotherhood or a sisterhood. “There’s a lot of training and hours that go into it, but it’s your second family.”
Knegendorf has plenty to keep him busy as well in addition to his immediate family, his full-time job with Baldwin Lightstream and serving on the Baldwin Village Board.
He said he’ll be a working chief as well as you’ll see him on calls (United averages 250 calls a year between Hammond, Baldwin, and Woodville) and not just behind a desk.
Jeff Peterson is now the first assistant chief while Sean Griffin is the second assistant chief for the Baldwin station.
The next step
Newton and Berger have known each other for years. Therefore, Newton had no reservations about replacing his longtime friend as District Chief.
“Change is always tough for some people,” he said, “But, it’s going good. Everyone here knows me.”
Which is true as he joked when Baldwin had a recent station meeting, people were still coming to him for ideas and approval, forgetting Knegendorf is now the boss.
Newton has been a member of the Fire Department for 44 years, Baldwin Chief since 1994. Serving in the Fire Department has been a family affair, as Newton’s father was a 50-year member, his brother for 30 and his sons are also involved.
“I still like going on calls,” Newton said.
United Fire and Rescue provides coverage for the Villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville, Wilson along with the towns of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Emerald, Erin Prairie, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, and Springfield.
