Laura King has been named vice chancellor for strategic enrollment at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following a national search.

King, of New Richmond, comes to UW-River Falls from UW-Stout where she has been working as the vice chancellor for enrollment and strategic initiatives. Prior to UW-Stout, King worked for Saint Paul College in St. Paul, Minn., as vice president of student affairs and as dean of institutional research, planning, and grants. She also brings experience from her service at regional technical and community colleges including CVTC and Century College.

