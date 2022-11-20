Laura King has been named vice chancellor for strategic enrollment at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following a national search.
King, of New Richmond, comes to UW-River Falls from UW-Stout where she has been working as the vice chancellor for enrollment and strategic initiatives. Prior to UW-Stout, King worked for Saint Paul College in St. Paul, Minn., as vice president of student affairs and as dean of institutional research, planning, and grants. She also brings experience from her service at regional technical and community colleges including CVTC and Century College.
“I look forward to working with Laura and leveraging her experience as we continue to grow enrollment,” said UWRF Chancellor Maria Gallo. “Laura understands the value of building on UWRF’s strengths and reputation for providing students an exceptional, affordable education in a supportive learning environment. Here, our students are limitless!”
King, a UWRF alum, has a Ph.D. in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota, a M.S.Ed. in college student development and administration from UW-La Crosse. She completed her UWRF bachelor’s degree in music performance.
“I am beyond excited to join the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. As a Falcon, I am fortunate to have seen firsthand the value, opportunity, and social impact UWRF has afforded its graduates and the greater region,” King said. “I look forward to working with a dynamic team to advance the strategic vision for the institution and make a difference in the community we serve.”
