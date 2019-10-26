Last week was a memorable one for kindergartners at Greenfield Elementary. On October 15, law enforcement, including the St. Croix County Sheriff’s K9 and Baldwin Police, visited so students could familiarize themselves with police and explain the role of police in the community – including the K9 and what his role is. Then, on Friday, firefighters from United Fire stopped to discuss the importance of fire safety and get tours of the fire trucks.
