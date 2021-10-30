Kindergarten classes visited the Baldwin location of United Fire last week. The fire fighters talked about safety, including having a safety plan set in place with families, if needing to evacuate the house, how to touch a door to see if it’s hot, and where fire extinguishers should be kept. They also had a firefighter get into full gear to help take away some scariness of a fully geared firefighter. Pictured is Ms. Overaker’s class, Mrs. Corrigan’s class, Mrs. Stimmel’s class and Annalee Reaves with grandpa Lance Schmit.
