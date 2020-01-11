Kindergarten took a field trip to the Giezendanner School Forest Friday, Jan. 3. The school forest is 96 acres that was graciously donated in 2010 by Mary J. Giezendanner. Deb Walters is our school forest coordinator and she works closely with the teachers, students, and school forest committee to help us utilize this gracious gift at its full potential. During our trip, it was the first time we have seen the new Little Library that the Baldwin Greenhouse sponsored. The Baldwin Greenhouse donated books that can be utilized in the forest; just a few of the books include identifying wild mammals, flowers, and birds as well as a few children's books. The kids were able to hear a few different birds today but were not able to spot them all. With the help of the bird identification book, we were able to see pictures of chickadees, blue jays and crows we all heard.
