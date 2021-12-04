The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce 32nd annual Horse Show was well attended Saturday as Main Street filled up quickly minutes prior to the start. Prizes were awarded to the horse floats for best wagon and individual. Pictured is Sue Lockling of Farmington, Minn., who was awarded best wagon entry. Lockling described her wagon as Olaf bringing the snow showers to Wisconsin.
The Horse Show also featured photos with Santa courtesy of Suzanne Wynveen Photography and wagon rides.
