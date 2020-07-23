Those living on Baldwin’s south end of town may have heard repeated car horns beeping late Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t a traffic jam; instead it was a crowd of vehicles gathered at Peace Lutheran Church to cheer on the six young ladies vying for the title of Miss Baldwin.
At the end of it all, the Miss Baldwin crown was placed atop the head of Kendall Forehand. The court representing Baldwin for 2020/21 also consists of First Princess Haili Campbell, Second Princess Emma Christensen, Third Princess and Miss Congeniality Katelyn Hanson and Fourth Princesses Zoe Henderson and Teagen Wynveen.
This year looked far different to previous coronation ceremonies. It was held “Drive-In” style at Peace Lutheran where attendees could tune into 97.9 FM to listen to the program. The Baldwin Queen’s Committee saw that safety measures were taken due to COVID-19 circumstances.
Hannah Addyman served as Mistress of Ceremonies. The outgoing court consisting of Miss Baldwin and Miss Congeniality Morgan Hable, First Princess Tessa Van Someren, Second Princess Gabby Monicken, Third Princess McKenna Chandler and Fourth Princess Madison Lawrence said their final farewells. Past Baldwin royalty as well as courts visiting from other towns were present to show their support to the outgoing court as well as the newly crowned.
The Queen’s Coronation was divided into a series of events including an introduction where candidates modeled outfits from Treasures from the Heart while promoting annual Baldwin events; a commercial portion, where candidates performed commercials tailored to their Gold and Silver sponsors and an evening gown portion of the show. Finally, the six were asked a question concerning what they have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before crowns were handed out, other awards were given for specific areas of achievement including Most Sales of Reserved Parking for Coronation to Wynveen, and Most Buttons and Roses Sold to Forehand. The Best Commercial award also went to Forehand.
