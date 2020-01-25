If you have served in your local community and are in the home market, the local Keller Williams Realty is proud to announce a special offer for you.
The Keller Williams Realty Integrity WI/MN Herg Group recently became affiliated with Homes for Heroes which helps local heroes (education system, healthcare system, military, firefighters, EMS and law enforcements) buy, sell or refinance a home.
Qualifications are simple, explained Angie Fesenmaier, realtor for the local Keller Williams Hudson office: A military identification to highlight what branch they served or proof one is an educator, or served in the community.
“This is all about helping our local community members,” Fesenmaier said. “Because they have helped us.”
Homes for Heroes is a national program, she added, so if one is moving to different parts of the country, the program could be used to buy a home there as well.
The average amount of savings is $2,400 with no red tape, no hidden fees or catches. All what needs to be done is for the client to use Keller Williams for their real estate, mortgage, title and home inspection specialists.
For more information, one can contact Fesenmaier at 952-567-9614 or email AngieF@HergGroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.