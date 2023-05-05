DSC-0483-close-WEB.jpg

In attendance were Mike and Kristin Stephen (President and Vice-President of Kage Innovation), Neil Kline (Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces), Kevin and Jess Schaler (Executive Director and Program Director of ATCWW), and Kage team members.

 Contributed

Family Friendly Workplaces announced the certification of Kage Innovation as a Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Kage’s commitment to supporting their employees’ work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.

Mike Stephen, President/Founder and Inventor with Kage Innovation, commented, “We are proud to be a Certified Family Friendly Workplace. We strive to provide an ethically clean and safe environment in which our employees can bring home a good living to their families. Families are at the core of our culture and country. Strong families create a more productive culture.”

