In attendance were Mike and Kristin Stephen (President and Vice-President of Kage Innovation), Neil Kline (Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces), Kevin and Jess Schaler (Executive Director and Program Director of ATCWW), and Kage team members.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced the certification of Kage Innovation as a Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Kage’s commitment to supporting their employees’ work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.
Mike Stephen, President/Founder and Inventor with Kage Innovation, commented, “We are proud to be a Certified Family Friendly Workplace. We strive to provide an ethically clean and safe environment in which our employees can bring home a good living to their families. Families are at the core of our culture and country. Strong families create a more productive culture.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Kage’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points on their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Kage can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide-range of additional resources.
Kage also agreed to serve as a corporate sponsor of Family Friendly Workplaces, providing critical financial support to the nonprofit.
“We are proud to welcome Kage to the family, and grateful for their support of our work,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “We could not do what we do without their support, and hope others consider becoming certified.”
As part of their certification, Kage also committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin (ATCWW) through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. ATCWW is based in La Crosse, and works to be a place of refuge for those who are stuck in the bonds of addiction, and to assist people in gaining freedom from chemical addictions, as well as other life-controlling problems.
Western Wisconsin and Polk County face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.