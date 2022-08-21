Kim Kachelmyer, Ph.D., formerly of Baldwin, was featured on ABC News in New York City July 18.
Bill Ritter, a television news anchor, and journalist for the local ABC News program “The Countdown”, featured Professor Kachelmyer (known as Professor Kimora from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City) in a discussion about the deaths of residents this year at Rikers Jail in New York City. Rikers Jail has been known for its corruption and violence. Professor Kimora emphasized the need for corrections officers, other staff, and incarcerated individuals to be educated about ways to diminish violence in one of the world’s largest correctional institutions and mental institutions. Kim serves as Professor and the Corrections Advisor for John Jay College of Criminal Justice. John Jay College of Criminal Justice was founded as the only liberal arts college with a criminal justice and forensic focus in the United States. She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kachelmyer of Baldwin. She can be contacted at Kimora@jjay.cuny.edu.
