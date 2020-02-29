On Monday, April 6, the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District will be hosting its annual 4K Registration/Information night. The event will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Baldwin-Woodville High School. The 4K presentation will start at 5 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. The plan is to provide parents of prospective 4K students with the necessary information about our program. In addition, it offers us a chance to answer any questions that parents have about 4K in general. The required enrollment paperwork for 4K can be found on the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District website. It is also available at the Greenfield Elementary Office. Parents are welcome to bring completed paperwork with them to turn in on the 6th, or submit to the Greenfield Elementary Office at their convenience. Please be aware the School District needs to see a birth certificate to verify age when paperwork is collected. In addition to registration, parents will also have the opportunity to visit our two sites that evening.
Open House will be held at our Little Hawks and Kid’s View locations from 5:30-6:30 p.m. If one has any questions, or desire additional information, please contact J.R. Dachel at 715-684-3334, ext. 2105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.