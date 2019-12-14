Enjoying a few hours out in the snow can provide many benefits. One way to do so is to strap on a pair of snowshoes and take off through the fields and woods. And that is the advantage of snowshoeing; it requires no experience or special skills and is suitable for people of all ages. It exposes you to fresh air and the beauty of winter plus provides a well-rounded workout that get keeps you warm. You can stick to trails or take off and explore where no one else has gone. In the Baldwin-Woodville area the school forest is a good place to explore as is the Eau Galle Recreation area.
Snowshoes can be rented from Viking Middle School for the Christmas break and winter weekends. The costs are very reasonable, and renting is a great way to determine if you eventually want to purchase your own pair. The rental form is available on the Giezendanner School Forest Facebook page, Viking Middle School’s webpage or in Viking’s office.
Also Feb. 7 is the date for the community evening snowshoeing event at the school forest; more information to come.
Snowshoes.jpg
Submitted
