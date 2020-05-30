First Reformed Church will be handing out Bag Suppers from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the Gethsemane parking lot. Drive through and pick up a barbecue Pulled Pork sandwich, Raw Veggies, Chips and a bar.
The Tuesday Community Supper is served the first Tuesday of every month at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence Street, Baldwin. This is a free meal open to anyone in the community. Area churches, businesses and organizations take turns preparing and serving good nutritious food every month.
