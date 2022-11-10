If you say the phrase ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, it’s not hard to think of Donny Osmond, who portrayed the title character nearly 2,000 times during the 1990’s.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a show that is beloved by a lot of people for the nostalgia it brings,” explained B-W Theater Director Amanda Arnold. “Many people can remember watching Donny Osmond playing the role with such perfection or can still hum the tunes in their heads to this day.”
The Baldwin-Woodville Theater Department will perform ‘Joseph’ for its fall musical with performances 7 p.m., Nov. 11 and 12, along with 2 p.m., Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Performing Arts Center.
Joseph is the story of a young man who has the power to interpret drams. He is a gifted a beautiful coat by his loving father and as a result, a series of wild adventures ensues.
Arnold said the music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, is written in the style of rock opera, so there is no dialogue.
B-W’s Joseph will be Ethan Nigbor. Abigail Rumpel is the narrator, while Greg Pfab will be the pharaoh. Camille Bennis is the dance captain. Brady Mueller, David Thompson, and Elijah Heimer will be brother soloists Judah, Rueben, and Simeon.
Arnold is in her first year as Blackhawk high school choir and theater director. She previously worked at neighboring St. Croix Central.
“It’s always tough being the new guy when something has been as established as the B-W theater tradition has been, but the students have been more than welcoming,” she said. “I had a chance to meet some of them the week before school started and then off, we went.
“To be honest, we have just really used this musical as a chance to get know each other. If you have ever spent hours at rehearsal with someone you can’t help but get to know them, and this is a beautiful thing about theater. It created a very organic opportunity for both me to get to know them and for them to get to know me and my vision for future productions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.