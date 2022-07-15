Johnson Tractor has announced the acquisition of Value Implement marking a significant expansion in the west central Wisconsin market, that will allow the company to serve all market segments including consumer, construction and agriculture primarily with the Case IH, New Holland and Kubota lines. The newly acquired Value Implement locations are located in Osseo, Menomonie, Arcadia, and Baldwin. As a result of this acquisition, Johnson Tractor will have a total of nine locations with three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
“We are proud to continue our growth by adding the Value Implement locations into the Johnson Tractor family of dealerships, said Eric Reuterskiold, CEO and President of Johnson Tractor. “This acquisition will allow us expand the ‘Land to Lawn’ customer centric values to the employees and customers in west central Wisconsin. As the Johnson Tractor family grows so does our ability to meet the ever changing demands of today’s consumer, construction and agriculture partners at the highest level possible.”
The name switch will occur Sept. 1, according to Taylor Gerber, Marketing Manager for Johnson Tractor.
Value Implement
Value Implement is an agricultural and turf equipment dealership located in west central Wisconsin with locations in Osseo, Arcadia, Baldwin, and Menomonie and was founded in 1992. The company provides a range of consumer, construction and agriculture equipment primarily representing the Case IH, New Holland and Kubota lines.
Johnson Tractor
Johnson Tractor is a full-service equipment company offering the Case IH and Kubota product lines of turf, construction and agricultural equipment as well as complementary equipment lines. With five retail locations, Johnson Tractor’s footprint spans across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois offering sales, parts, and service to a diverse customer base. See Johnson Tractor on the web at www.johnsontractor.com.
