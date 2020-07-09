Education seemed to be at the top of the list for Brian Johnson’s career choices as a child.
“Teaching always felt like a natural choice to me,” he explained. “My mom was a teacher and my sister is a teacher. Both education and service were highly valued in my home growing up, so teaching was a logical choice for a profession.”
Johnson did indeed enter the education world teaching Science in Hudson for 16 years before embarking on his new job, starting July 1: the new High School Assistant Principal/Activities Director for St. Croix Central.
It will be a Homecoming for Johnson, who was a 1999 graduate of SCC. This will be his first administration job.
“I am always challenging myself to try new things and to grow as a professional,” he explained. “I certainly won’t pretend that I was the perfect teacher or that I had it all figured out. I was ready for a new and different challenge and wanted to support students in a different way.”
Johnson was an eighth grade science teacher at the Hudson Middle School before moving over to the High School to teach ninth grade Science. He was also an assistant wrestling coach in Hudson for 16 years.
“As a person who loves the outdoors, I have always been amazed and curious about the natural world,” he explained. “The best way to learn about something is to teach about it, so I chose to teach Science.
Johnson praised Don Koch and Peg Shoemaker, the two Principals he worked under in Hudson for being role models.
“Dan had a way of pushing people to do more and do better without ever having to tell them,” he explained. “He had this presence that made you want to succeed and surpass his expectations.
“(Peg) helped me to develop my leadership capacity and provided me with opportunities to lead. She was extremely encouraging and supportive. I hope I can have a similar impact on others in the way that Dan and Peg impacted me.”
Coming back home excites him.
“I have many friends and family members who live in the district and they are always sharing the great things that happen in this school and community,” he said. “It is also impossible to be unaware of the academic and athletic successes that SCC is having.
“This job is going to allow me to continue learning and growing within the field of education while also serving the school and community that played such an important role in my life and upbringing. Finally, the most exciting part of my job is getting to be able to work with such amazing people. Everyone I talk to mentions that SCC operates like a family. The entire staff at our schools, our families, and our students are incredible, and I am so fortunate to get to be a part of that group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.