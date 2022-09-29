The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday announcedJesus Contreras-Perez of Mosinee, Wis. was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for release on September 12, 2022, in relation to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon, last seen in Unity, Wis. on October 3, 2020.
“Thank you to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, and those at DOJ whose work resulted in the conviction of the defendant for his heinous crimes,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This sentence ensures that the defendant will not further endanger the public.”
Following a 5-day trial in June of 2022, a jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking causing bodily harm.
“The jury verdict and court’s sentencing is the right outcome,” said Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow. “Mr. Contreras Perez stole Cassandra Ayon from her family and from their young son. Although a life sentence is justice for Cassandra and her family, we will continue to search for Cassandra and Mr. Contreras Perez’s accomplices.”
“This investigation was a complex analytical case that utilized interview techniques and technical digital expertise to bring this case to a close,” said Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines. “Thank you to all the highly trained professionals that put this complex case together and presented it in a manner that the overwhelming evidence led to a conviction.”
This investigation was led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow with assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office provided victim services.
