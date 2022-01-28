One of my favorite times of the year is NFL playoff season, when we get to get together with friends and family predict the next Super Bowl match ups and nurse some wounds when our teams don’t make it to the end. Along with that comes the opportunity to enjoy some delicious foods old favorites and new recipes alike. A while back a few friends and I had a “dip party” where we turned our favorite appetizers into dips, I choose a Jalapeno popper dip that was a great hit. Give it a try and let us know what you think!
What you’ll need:
o For the Dip:
-- 8oz sliced jalapenos chopped into small pieces
-- 16oz Cream Cheese Softened at room Temperature
-- 4 cups Cheddar Cheese Shredded
-- 2 cups Sour Cream
-- 1 tsp Garlic Salt
-- 1.5 cups Shredded Parmesan cheese
-- 6 slices Bacon cooked and crumbled
o For the Topping:
-- 1.5 cup Panko Bread Crumbs
-- 8 Tbsp. Butter Melted
-- 0.5 Cup Shredded Parmesan cheese
-- 4 Tbsps. Fresh Parsley Chop (Cilantro Works too)
-- 3 Slices Bacon Cooked and Crumbled
-- 2 Fresh Jalapenos Sliced (rounds) (Optional)
How To:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
2. Mix Together the cream cheese, sour cream and garlic salt with hand held mixer until thoroughly combined.
3. Stir in (by hand) the cheddar cheese, 1.5 cup of parmesan, 6 Slices of crumbled Bacon and the diced Jalapenos.
4. Spread this Mixture into an 8x8 baking pan
5. In a mixing bowl, combine the bread crumbs, melted butter, ½ cup parmesan cheese and parsley (or cilantro)
6. Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the top of the dip in the pan
7. Sprinkle the 3 slices of crumbled bacon on top of the bread crumb mixture
8. Bake for 15-20 minutes until bread crumbs are golden brown
9. Top with the fresh jalapeno rounds and Enjoy!
