Jafferi deemed not competent in latest hearing

The teenager who sent Baldwin-Woodville High School into lockdown status on the final day of Homecoming festivities last year was deemed not competent in his latest court hearing.
Isaiah M. Jafferi, 18, was ruled not competent by Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge John Manydeeds during a competency hearing last month.
Judge Manydeeds also stated Jafferi would likely regain competency within the timeline. He also ordered involuntary administration of medication by the department of health services.
Jafferi was charged with sending a computer message with a threat to injury or harm, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, he created a 34-word post on Snapchat Oct. 1, 2022, which compared a student to Eric Harris, one of the two Columbine shooters; he listed two more students as being the reincarnated version of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine massacre. His final line was “I took Columbine in front of all of you at school and got in my backpack.”
Police spoke to all three students. The first student compared to Scott took the ending of the post as Jafferi, who was a student at Baldwin-Woodville, had something in his backpack that would case something like the Columbine shooting and she would be the first victim.
The second student expressed similar thoughts, stating she felt scared for her life. The student being compared to Harris stated he hadn’t talked to Jafferi in over a year and had no idea why he was mentioned.
Jafferi was charged in Eau Claire Court because he was staying at his grandparents’ house when he created the post.
When police pressed him if the three names he mentioned should be scared, he replied, “I called out all my disciples” and named “Paul, Peter, Simon, (and) Nathaniel” as his disciples.
“Why not the three names mentioned as his disciples, police asked. Jafferi replied, “people exist because they are allowed to be forgiven” and “energy does not die.”
The next hearing scheduled in the case is 9 a.m., June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.