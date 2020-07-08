John Traxler turned 65 in January and could have retired then and there.
After more thinking, he thought what could he do to fill his time during the winter months?
The longtime Baldwin Public Works Director reconsidered and decided his last day will be July 15, which is somewhat significant, considering his first day at the department was July 15, 1980.
“I don’t know if I liked anything better,” he explained. “It’s been a great job.”
The Baldwin native went to school for automative mechanic/body work, but it didn’t jive with him. Thanks to family connections, he got a job as summer help for the Public Works Department in 1980.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do that summer,” he said.
The job duties and his personality started to mesh quickly.
“It was something every day, which I loved,” he explained. “I was also outside most of the time and I liked the people I started with.”
Traxler moved to a Laborer and when Verlyn Newton decided to retire in 1993 as a department head, Traxler was ready to take over.
“Why not?”, as he explained about his career progression. “I thought I could do it. I had the most seniority. I was getting older. I’d already done (the Laborer) work and it was time to let (others) do it.
“Going behind the desk seemed to be a natural step up.”
For those who don’t know, in the winer months, Public Works handles snow removal and equipment maintenance and in the spring/summer months, a majority of the work is on street repairs.
To illustrate how much Public Works has grown over the years, Traxler remembered back then the Village of Baldwin had between eight to nine miles of streets, now it is 27 to 28.
In addition, the current Baldwin Public Works office on 4th Avenue in the Baldwin Industrial Park was nothing back then.
“An old Public Works office was part of the old Fire Hall which is now the Kwik Trip on Main Street,” Traxler said. “Nilssen’s and the Bowling Alley (Striker’s) weren’t even around…Baldwin has changed so much.”
His co-workers have been a big reason he stayed.
“I’ve always had good people working for me,” he explained. “They know what I want done. They’ve made me look good. “
That also includes his successor, Brad Boldt, who Traxler heartily endorsed to succeed him. Boldt is a longtime Public Works employee as well, having put in over 30 years.
One thing he won’t miss is the winter months.
“If I knew a snowstorm was coming around 3, 4 a.m., I never could sleep,” he said. “I’ve spent many nights here.
“I’m not going to miss making the calls at 1/2 a.m. Next winter, I’ll look outside and just worry about the snow in my yard.”
Traxler has been married to Gloria for 28 years and are the parents of four and grandparents to five.
As for what’s next, Traxler, who loves being outside, can now devote more time to his yard and make more woodworking projects. He also stated once Gloria retires from Andersen next year, plans are to travel the country RV-style.
Traxler.jpg
JASON SCHULTE | BALDWIN BULLETIN
John Traxler is retiring July 15 after 45 years of service to the Baldwin Public Works Department. He has been Director since 1993.
