The St. Croix Central boys basketball team defeated Amery 73-57 Feb. 9, a result which will likely be forgotten months, even years from now.
What happened in the final 90 seconds of that game, however, will be remembered by those in attendance for years to come.
SCC’s senior manager Isaiah Kasay entered the game with 1 minute, 24 seconds left and promptly drilled a three-pointer sending those in the Thomas Sempf Gymnasium jumping for joy from their seats.
“He was very deserving of that moment,” said his mother, Amanda. “I hope he remembers it for a long time.”
Head Coach Matt Bailey along with others came up with the idea for Kasay to dress in one varsity game this season.
“It was a dream of his to play basketball,” Bailey said. “He’s such a calm, cool and amazing kid.”
Added Amanda: “This team is everything to him.”
For him to get into the game all depended on the score and the willingness of the other team.
With the Panthers up 18 against Amery, the time was right and so was the opponent.
“Amery coach (Thomas) Mackey recognized the situation and cooperated immediately,” he said. “It took a joint effort from both teams to make it happen.”
Added Amanda: “I always tell him to be prepared for the unexpected. He didn’t know he was going in.”
There are two notable things on the video of the shot which has been shared on social media and viewed by hundreds.
One, according to the audio, the Amery player “guarding” Kasay who let him regain control of the basketball is Carter Wollan, the conference’s leading scorer.
Two, when the shot goes in, the SCC players couldn’t contain themselves in excitement.
“They were celebrating the success of a teammate,” Bailey said. “We stress playing for each other and their reaction shows that.
Bailey said the whole varsity and junior varsity team went to watch Kasay play basketball in the Special Olympics tournament last month in Baldwin, illustrating his point further.
“The kids absolutely love him,” Bailey continued. “He’s part of the team.”
There were also tears among the reaction after the shot went in.
“I had tears of joy,” Amanda said. “It was so emotional.”
Besides Amery cooperating, Bailey also wanted to thank the officials for their help.
“It took everyone there to make it happen,” he said.
The basketball season is ending and both Bailey and Amanda hope Isaiah can stay around the program next year even though he is graduating.
“His love of basketball is unbelievable,” Bailey continued. “He could talk it 24-7.” He added to that point by saying the next day Isaiah was in Bailey’s room already discussing Osceola, Central’s next opponent.
