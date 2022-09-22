The message was obvious Saturday morning at the farm of Dale Wiehoff and Corinne Raferty in Glenwood City.
“We deserve more, we deserve better,” said Lt. Governor and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes to a crowd of supporters. “Our time is now.”
Barnes was the headline speaker at this Democratic rally that also featured U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota).
Barnes is challenging Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November in a race that is expected to go down to the wire.
“We have to hold Ron Johnson accountable for his threats against Social Security and Medicare and his disastrous agenda when it comes to abortion,” Barnes said. “He is a person that has gone against the grain when it comes to representing the people of Wisconsin.”
Klobuchar introduced Barnes but not before getting in some bullet points of her own.
“You are so fortunate to have a Senate candidate and a Governor who stands up for a woman’s right to make their own decisions,” the Senator said to big applause. “That the decisions are made by a woman and her doctor and that Ted Cruz isn’t sitting in a waiting room.”
Klobuchar also hammered Johnson for not supporting expanding rural broadband access.
“You have someone who gets it,” she said. “He has the smarts and passion to do it.”
He’s got at least one vote.
“I never met someone so comfortable in his skin,” stated Wiehoff. “When he talks about his life and family it doesn’t feel made up. He has a genuine feel to himself.
“Those results have brought in lots of young people.”
Wiehoff, who was previously the chair of the Dunn County Democratic Party, said this event came together as an opportunity to bring friends and neighbors who wanted to support Barnes, but couldn’t do it previously.
Barnes was asked about the recent increase of negative ads attacking him which have painted him soft on crime which he denied.
“They have to go negative because they can’t talk about Ron Johnson’s record,” he said. “He has nothing to talk about. They can only tear me down. Ron Johnson has been an absolute disaster for working people in this state.”
Barnes admitted Johnson will likely outspend him from now until Election Day, but he’s okay with that. He was outspent in the Democratic primary and emerged the victor.
“We are going to outwork everyone,” he said. “We are going to continue to show up all around the state.
“We know this campaign isn’t going to be easy, it’s going to be difficult because the Republicans are going to do whatever it takes to keep the seat.”
Barnes also highlighted his background which included a grandfather being a union steelworker for 35 years and his mother being a school teacher and his father working the third shift at a GM factory.
“I want every child growing up in this state and country to have the same opportunity I did,” he concluded.
It was announced last week Barnes and Johnson have agreed to participate in a debate Thursday, Oct. 13 from Marquette University in Milwaukee from 6-7 p.m.
Prior to Barnes and Klobuchar, supporters heard from area candidates, Richard “Dick Ausman, candidate for the 7th congressional district, Patty Schachtner, candidate for 28th Assembly District, Sarah Yacoub, candidate for 30th Assembly District, Danielle Johnson, candidate for 28th Assembly District and Kelly Westlund, candidate for 25th Senate District.
The rally was a collaboration between the St. Croix County Democratic party, Dunn County Democratic party and the Mandela Barnes for Senate campaign.
