It’s going to be hard to find someone who was disappointed by attending the Chili Fest Saturday afternoon.
The 17th edition sponsored by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce was a blast among the businesses supplying the chili and those eating it.
“We get out and talk to the people in the community and have fun with our co-workers,” said the Adoray booth workers.
Said James Phillips, who prepared the Village Pharmacy chili: “You can tell people were enjoying the day.”
While chili was the main feast, it was far from the only source of entertainment. Music was provided by “The Boondoggles”, with food trucks from Holy Donuts, Farmers Union along with goodies from Baldwin Christian School. There was also a dunk tank which included realtor Don Timmerman, varsity girls basketball coach Holly English and former boys basketball assistant coach Karl Karau.
On top of that were the mascot races which were won by Culver’s in the proclass and First Bank of Baldwin in the semi-pro race.
Phillips estimated in terms of overall time from beginning to end, he spent nearly 28 hours, with half of that time going towards smoking the pork.
“I’m crazy, but it was so much fun,” he said. He made four roasters, which were all empty by 3:10 p.m. The event ended at 4 p.m.
OEM booth workers stated the plant holds a chili/soup cook off every year with the winning entry being OEM’s choice in the chili fest. This year’s version was more of a classic recipe, including beef, pork, peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
“Supporting the community and being part of the community,” was the consensus among OEM workers when asked why they participate in the fest every year.
There were awards to be handed out at the end and for the second straight year, Steven Ring and Vanessa Flores earned people’s choice and judge’s choice winners. The judges for this year were Baldwin President Lance Van Damme, Chris Mizell from Next Level Events and Ms. Baldwin Hope Heutmaker.
“We didn’t change anything at all from last year,” Ring said. Ring was born and raised in Baldwin, but now calls Milwaukee home. He and Flores estimated it was about two days preparation with the finishing touches done around 12 a.m. Saturday morning.
“A few people remembered us from last year,” he said. A big difference was last year they went empty at 1:30 p.m. This year, with 10 gallons being made, it was 2:30 p.m.
“When you have people coming up multiple times and asking for more than one cup, it makes you feel good,” he continued. “They must really like your chili.”
Ring said without a doubt they’ll be back in 2023 as they will go for the three-peat repeat.
The Chamber selected a Wild West theme for this year’s Fest and the winner of that was the Baldwin Windmill Days booth.
