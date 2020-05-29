It could be said Lori Isaacson was in the ‘right place, right time’ on how she ended up teaching for the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
“My husband (Mark) and I were living in Denver when we started our family,” she explained. “We wanted to move back to Wisconsin, so our children (daughter, Gemma and son, Van) could have the same small-town experience we had while growing up.
“Baldwin-Woodville was kind enough to grant me an interview and hire me on that very day.”
Isaacson is wrapping up a 37-year teaching career this year, the last 28 for Baldwin-Woodville. She is currently a Special Education teacher at Viking Middle School.
“I went into special education after visiting a special needs school I was researching for a high school social studies project,” the Janesville native explained. She did her undergraduate studies at UW-Eau Claire and earned her masters at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
“So much as changed since (I first started teaching),” she said. “The one thing that has remained a constant are how children just need to belong and be seen for who they are. They are the reward in this ever-changing world.”
As for what’s next, Isaacson said lots of travel.
“It was an easy decision to retire this year,’ she said. “Mark, also a retired teacher, has been retired for three years…We will have to take that one trip at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.