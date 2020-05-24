Baldwin's School was put on a “Flu vacation” Oct. 15, 1918 and reopened January 27th, 1919. Several folks died of the flu in and around Baldwin during those same 3 months, their ages often in the late 20's, early 30s, even 40's, many developing Pneumonia, a sidekick of the flu. It was said at that time, the flu was usually affecting people under 65.
Police watched out for loiterers, discouraging “hanging out together” sessions. The epidemic, originally labeled “The Flu or La Grippe” often ended with Pneumonia. When school reopened, the warning still held for students: “If you are sick, stay home. If not sick, attend regularly.”
With a normal average of 91 students at school, it was down to about 28 on an average day in 1919. Were they sick, fearful, or just used to being home and liking it?? Most of the information I found on the flu came from Baldwin Bulletin issues of 1917-1920.
Habits changed in that War Time-Flu Era. Many of you today know what it is like to have kids home from school during the heart of the normal “school year”. It took parents, back then, some time to get used to it then, too!
America was at war from April 1917 until Nov. 1918. The flu raged on from late fall in 1917, then off and on, until Dec. 1920, eventually being called “the Spanish Flu Pandemic”.
It was apparently given that name because Spain's publication of the illness was the first time most people heard of it. They just knew people were sick and dying, and at first, it was known simply as “the Flu”.
One thing we do not have to deal with as much today, during our Coronavirus Pandemic, which those people of Baldwin and all over put up with during part of the Spanish Flu Pandemic were orders coming down from “higher-up stations” to all Americans at home in 1917 about what they could eat, what was not allowed, and when!
Imagine if we had to deal with those 1918 requests today while coping with all the sickness around here that's “frightening our souls.” That is exactly what they had to do in the greater part of 1917 until the end of the War in Nov. 1918. These requested practices alongside the terrible Spanish Flu must have driven homemakers up the wall, some of them being ill with the Flu themselves.
Because of the great need for American wheat and meat being sent overseas starting in 1917 to keep people of the war-torn Belgium area from starving, plus all the food needed by our soldiers working hard at war, state governments made several guidelines modifying local folks' table methods.
Meatless and wheat-less days became the guidelines of “what's for dinner and supper” each day. Some days, only one meal was required to be meatless. Another day required one wheat-less meal. The aim was to send ½ of the wheat produced here to those who desperately needed it overseas, while increasing the volume of crops raised at local farms everywhere.
They had Daylight Savings Time even then. People turned clocks ahead l hour on Sunday, March 18th, 1918, and should turn them back the first Sunday in Oct. 1918. This used up less oil, gas, and fuel for home lighting. Saved power! People cooked creatively! Sugar was also low in supply.
People were told to grow corn and use flour made from other grains/crops besides wheat. Everyone knew individuals fighting in the war, and willingly gave up their choice of food for that day, for that individual. It worked! Some were sick or suffered heartache because the man of the house was at war! Yet, they fought the good fight, and served the right foods.
Here are some of the changes made at home tables during those years. The Spanish Flu during the W.W.I years affected many in the U.S. as well as other countries. The U.S. entered the War in April 1917. Mild signs of illness--likely flu--occurred in Baldwin by September,1917, continuing through the end of that year, with periodic breaks and reappearances, fear wrapping itself around our country much of 1918, 1919, and 1920.
The War ended in Nov. 1918, but Flu attacks raged on. Those wartime meal adjustments lent a “valuable pattern” to the “Great Depression” time experienced just a decade later.
The Spanish Flu was a terrible Pandemic, fueled, somewhat, by the War with people traveling to other parts of the world. Many extra war projects took a lot of the women’s time, but meals were definitely a great trial. Certainly, a stressful and frightening time, people nevertheless learned a lot. They watched closely to put other's needs before their own, doing it WILLINGLY!
Here's some of the rules they used. Wisconsin's Gov. Phillip had a hard “row to hoe”, but he asked for help from his State citizens to each do their best to try to reach certain goals. The help of Herbert Hoover also cannot be forgotten. Many people during his time respected the work he did.
Our country in 1917 and 1918 was fighting three wars – W.W. I, the Spanish Flu, and keeping America strong while aiding the “hungry” in other parts of the World. We can be proud of their responses! 'Twas A Good Goal!
Just imagine though, being the “woman” of the house. Children, home, reminding her they are hungry, and what is for dinner? “What will we have for supper?” Mom's reply, “Think about it! What day of the week is it?”
Mondays were designated as Meatless, and Wednesdays were Wheatless meals, all day long. Wheatless meant no crackers, cakes, macaroni, cookies, bread, pastries, and no cereal or breakfast food containing wheat. This order was for homes, hotels and any place serving food. Hotels in large cities, serving no meat one day a week were said to have created tons of extra meat around the country.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, homemakers picked one meal each day to serve no wheat. The only exception: they could use enough wheat for a gravy to use on potatoes.
Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays required at least one meatless meal a day. Farmers and crop growers were fighting hunger themselves with all the extra work. Boys aged 12-20 were asked to work for farmers to PRODUCE the maximum crops possible to feed those in the war.
Saturdays were to be completely Porkless all day long: no bacon, lard, ham of any kind. Pork was in extremely short supply. Use Beef and Lamb! Then later, around mid-March, word came out the “no pork on Saturdays” proclamation was taken off until May 1st. Pork became more available. Never discard any fat.
Meat Bones were used to flavor soups! Ham bones with dried peas--delicious soup! Chicken broth and Dumplings. They created new recipes with potatoes we still love today!
