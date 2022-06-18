The American Legion Riders have organized a 3-day motorcycle ride throughout Wisconsin to benefit The Highground Rising project in Neillsville, WI.
This statewide ride is focused on raising awareness and seeking funding for the project; funds raised will help expand the veterans memorial park that serves not only the community, but also veterans, their families and their children.
The Legion Riders are represented by roughly 700 men and women throughout the State. Each year they contribute considerable time and money to a wide variety of veteran causes. All support for Iroc's Badger Run is greatly appreciated and 100% of all donations collected will be given to The Highground Rising on Sunday, June 26 at approximately 3:00 PM.
Other stops along the statewide run include American Legion Posts in Sheboygan, Wrightstown, Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Hartland and Mukwonago on Friday, June 24. Saturday, June 25 will bring stops to posts in Delavan, Monroe, Verona, Dodgeville and Richland Center. The final day of riding brings the group to Sparta, Onalaska and onward to The Highground.
Donations to The American Legion Foundation are greatly appreciated and accepted in any amount. The Foundation is designated a 501(c)(3) by the IRS and all donations are tax deductible. Checks can be made out to "Iroc’s Run" and sent to: Wisconsin American Legion Foundation, 2930 American Legion Drive, Portage, WI 53901.
The American Legion was established in 1919 by wartime veterans determined to strengthen the nation through programs and services for men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, children and patriotic values. The organization has fulfilled its mission over the last century through such programs and accomplishments as The American Legion Riders, American Legion Boys State and Nation, American Legion Baseball, the GI Bill, benefits for veterans exposed to toxic contaminants, youth oratorical contests, scholarship programs and more.
