Interest in agriculture for high school students still strong

What to study in the agriculture fields have grown over the years.
“Students’ interests have changed,” stated SCC Ag Instructor Gretchen Rozeboom. “We have to stay flexible and modify.”
Rozeboom, who has taught at Central since 2014, but has been in the agricultural instructional field years before that, stated the school has adopted the SAE model which has helped.
SAE or Supervised Agricultural Experiences is a three-pronged model to boost students’ interest in agriculture.
The first is the classroom/laboratory ring in which students learn in the classroom or the laboratory. The second is FFA or National FFA Organization, in which students participate in a competitive environment outside the classroom and the third is the SAE in which students learn on the job or in the field.
“Students have to know there is something out there for them,” she explained. “They have to dig; they have to look.” For example, the fields of studying animal-based nutrition and physiology have grown over the years along with the natural sciences field.
FFA has been established in Wisconsin since 1929 and the St. Croix Central charter has existed since 1963.
Rozeboom grew up in Missouri, but has also worked in Georgia, Tennessee and previously for the University of Minnesota before coming to St. Croix Central, said the mission of the FFA is similar in all states.
“Educating people about agriculture,” she said.
Like those students in the attached picture. They are part of the Leadership Development Event, in which they are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement, according to FFA’s website.
FFA members can even obtain the American FFA degree like recent SCC students Marie Hamlin and Kelton Rozeboom. The highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, to receive one, qualifications include receiving a State FFA degree, holding active membership the past three years and completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.
The results have paid off for St. Croix Central. In 2017, SCC had a State Winning Livestock Team and in 2015 took fifth in the nation at the National Agriscience Fair.
St. Croix Central’s FFA will be competing in District Speaking Events next month in Mondovi along with the Career Development group participating in a competition April 2 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
And for those students who don’t see themselves with a future in agriculture?
“If they leave here knowing that agriculture impacts them in some way that’s enough for me,” she said.
While National FFA week is later this month, Rozeboom said look for the SCC branch to do more activities in April when the weather is warmer such as petting zoos and driving your tractor to school day.
