MENOMONIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress will host a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the recent discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in central Dunn County.
The meeting will take place in the Dunn County Judicial Center, Room 1402 (multipurpose room), 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, WI. DNR staff will be present to answer questions and share information with attendees.
Following this informational session, representatives serving on the County Deer Advisory Council will meet with DNR staff. These council representatives will assist department staff in developing preliminary recommendations regarding sampling strategies and responses to new CWD cases. For more information regarding CWD in Wisconsin, visit the DNR website here.
