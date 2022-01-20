Matt Knegendorf, Chad Wernlund and Austin Van Someren’s terms on the Baldwin Village Board were up in the April election.
At the annual Caucus, held before the start of the monthly meeting last week, only three people were nominated to be on the ballot in April – Knegendorf, Wernlund and Van Someren.
The election will be April 5.
Going at it alone?
Knegendorf and Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson provided an update on the future of the emergency services building.
The pair stated the Village hosted a meeting with municipalities Baldwin EMS services last month and only representatives from the village of Wilson, town of Baldwin and Eau Galle showed up.
They were told to go back to their Boards and discuss it. Carlson said Jim Lund from the town of Eau Galle called her back and had questions such as:
-- If we do participate, what share of the building would be ours?
-- Would the town actually have ownership of the building?
-- Who would actually take care of the building?
-- Who is responsible for the insurance?
-- What happens if Baldwin EMS is actually bought out?
Carlson said she didn’t have those answers and invited Lund to attend the board meeting to ask them (he didn’t show up). Carlson also found out those same questions are floating around other municipalities as well.
She added Hammond and Woodville aren’t interested in aiding Baldwin’s Fire Hall after building their own.
“It’s looking like we’re getting no buy-in to help fund this,” Carlson concluded.
Knegendorf and Carlson asked for another special committee meeting on this so the project doesn’t get dropped.
The Baldwin EMS serves approximately 15,000 residents of the villages of Baldwin, Hamond, Wilson and Woodville, and the towns of Baldwin, Cady, Eau Galle, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Springfield and Warren.
Apartment Complex Update
Developer Paul Tucci gave the Board the latest update on the proposed apartment complex on Gracie Drive, south of I-94.
In the first phase, 41 units will be constructed. Nineteen will be one bedrooms, 16 are two bedrooms and six are three bedrooms. Tucci said if everything gets approved, construction will start this June/July and is expected to last around a year.
Board members asked Tucci about marketing. Tucci said between 60-90 days from completion, they’re going to start advertising so the rooms will be filled when construction commences.
Election Committee
Baldwin native Jason Avery addressed the Board last month about the possibility of election machines being hacked. This month, Avery spent talked about the topic further.
“To preserve, strengthen the integrity of our public infrastructure,” he explained. Avery said based on his research, the only way to make sure the tabulation of machines is correct is to hand count the votes at the same time.
Carlson reminded the Board the counting has to be done the same night an election is held. Election workers also have to go through background checks, be certified and be trained. President Lance Van Damme chimed in to say cost is going to play a factor for the cost of the workers and the training.
All Avery was asking for was a committee to be formed to explore all options to find the “least complicated, least expensive” scenario.
“You don’t need Federal or State approval,” Avery said. “You as a Board have the authority to do something about it.”
Board members were in agreement to his request with Chad Wernlund and Kristine Forbes expressing interest along with Avery.
Other News
-- The Board was provided an update on the new sewer plant. Construction is 23% complete. The plant is expected to be complete by mid-late 2023.
-- EMS Chief Tom Boyer provided an update of its 2021 calls for service. The overall number was 1,807, of which 490 of those were transfers. They responded to 166 falls, 56 car accidents and as a service did 37 intubations. During the meeting, highlighting the hospital bed shortage, Boyer said EMS did a recent transfer to Duluth.
-- Carlson also notified the Board Michelle Dickhausen started as the new Municipal court clerk.
