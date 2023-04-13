There will be no change to the Baldwin Village Board after the Spring Election April 4.
Lance Van Damme earned another term as president as he finished with 774 votes. Meanwhile, Doug Newton (658), Amy Jurgens (595) and Kristine Forbes (567) were all reelected as trustees.
Incumbents are also returning to the Village of Hammond as Tony Bibeau was reelected as president along with Kimberly Olson, Bob Trudell and Laurie Gruber as trustees.
Katy Kapaun defeated Timothy Johnson to become new Roberts Village President. Kapaun finished with 277 votes to Johnson’s 166. Mary Shemon and Brian Tremblay were reelected as trustees and will be joined by Peter Tharp on the board.
Dennis Lawson was reelected as Woodville President as Dennis Russett, Rick Finn and Sue Lohmeier were each given another term as trustees.
Hammond Referendum
Village of Hammond voters were asked to whether to exceed the levy for street maintenance and to hire an additional full-time police officer.
Both questions failed. The street maintenance vote was 370-187, while the police officer question vote was 350-191.
County Referendum
Voters throughout St. Croix County were asked to increase the levy for public safety purposes as the county was seeking 24 positions, spread throughout the sheriff’s office and the courts area.
That question also failed by a tally of 17,018 to 10,874. In the town of Baldwin, the votes were 202-117, Hammond 454-302, village of Baldwin 534-388, Hammond 349-211, Roberts 273-176, and Woodville 151-122.
State Supreme Court
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly to become the newest member of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. She finished with 55.5 percent of the votes to Kelly 44.4.
Locally, Kelly carried St. Croix County as he had 15,099 votes to Protasiewicz’s 13,642. Kelly won the village of Baldwin, Woodville, Roberts along with the town of Hammond and Baldwin. Protasiewicz won the village of Hammond.
Township Races
Incumbents ruled in the township races.
The town of Baldwin reelected Douglas Veenendall as chairperson, Joseph Kusilek and Don Johnson as supervisors and James Harer as clerk. Tammie Curtis was voted as treasurer.
The town of Cady saw Mike Tully reelected as chairman, Jim Mikla and Bob Klanderman as supervisors, Shelly Ninneman as clerk and Carla Greibner as treasurer.
James Lund was reelected as Eau Galle chairman, while Amy Shafer and Kevin Larson are back as supervisors. Stephanie Supri will be clerk/treasurer.
Henry Hurtgen is the Emerald chairperson, while Tom Wink and Francis Klatt are supervisors. Lorelai Wink is clerk and Steven Davis is treasurer.
John Van Dyk was voted as Erin Prairie chairperson, Dennis Mitchell and Mike Monteith as supervisors and Jackie Mitchell as clerk/treasurer.
Paul Hueg will serve another term as Hammond chairperson along with Bob Aune and Joe Miller as supervisors.
Jerry Olson was reelected as Kinnickinnic chairperson. Axel Bogdan and Dave Nelson were reelected as supervisors.
In the town of Pleasant Valley, Kerry Licht was reelected as chairperson, Curtis Dunn and James Shearer are supervisors, Megan Miller is clerk and Deborah J. Volkert is treasurer.
Gary Knutson was elected as Richmond chairperson along with Dave Stephens and Jim Peirson will be supervisors.
David R. Jacobson is the new Rush River chairperson. James Karlson and Randy Stillings will be the supervisors as Janie DuBois took third. DuBois and Stillings were the incumbents.
Dean Fayerweather will be Springfield chairperson while Barry Ketchum and James Mahoney are supervisors.
Geno Hanson will serve another term as Warren chairperson along with fellow incumbents Grace Hoyer and Debbie Delander.
Statewide Races
Statewide voters were asked three questions pertaining to defining conditions of release before convictions, cash bail before convictions and welfare benefit requirement.
All three passed easily.
