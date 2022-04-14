There was going to be at least one new member on the Baldwin-Woodville School Board as the result of John Hanson deciding not to seek another term.
A closer look at the voting results from the Spring Election held April 5, showed how close there was to at least being two.
Challenger Austin Van Damme finished with the most votes with 678. He’ll replace Hanson’s seat on the Board for the next three years. Out of the 12 precincts which made up the B-W School District, Van Damme garnered the most first place votes in 10 of them.
Incumbent Denise Monicken had the second most votes with 587 and will serve another three-year term. Challenger Carly Dietzman was third with 575 and challenger Jason Sykora took fourth with 476.
Monicken clinched her spot on the Board thanks to village of Baldwin and Woodville voters, as she finished with 19 more votes than Dietzman in those two precincts. Dietzman finished with more votes than Monicken in five of the precincts (Town of Baldwin, Ward 1, Cady, Erin Prairie, Pleasant Valley and Rush River). Monicken finished with more votes in the town of Eau Galle, Emerald and Springfield besides Baldwin and Woodville. The two tied in the town of Baldwin, Ward 2, and Hammond.
Redmon reelected
to SCC school board
Jeff Redmon was reelected to the St. Croix Central school board for another three-year term.
Redmon, who has been on the board since 1998, finished with the most votes with 958.
The race was between challengers Dave Roos and Lance Rongstad to replace incumbent Kirk Lyksett, who decided not to seek another term.
Roos finished second with 921 votes compared to Rongstad’s 899. Roos can thank voters in Hammond and Roberts for putting him over the top as he finished with 59 more votes than Rongstad in those two precincts.
Redmon finished with the most votes in four of the precincts, while Rongstad took three and Roos had two.
SCC Referendum passes
Besides picking its school board candidates, SCC voters also had to deliberate on a referendum in which two questions were asked pertaining to if the district should exceed its revenue limits for the next 10 years for the purpose of paying the costs of maintaining staff compensation, technology, and other District operating expenses.
That question passed by a 1,070 to 734 vote total. Voters in the town of Hammond and village of Roberts showed the greatest support, as it passed by at least 100 votes in both of those precincts.
The second question called for the district to issue bonds not to exceed $30 million for improvements to the high school, middle school, and elementary school.
That question passed by a greater margin, 1,118-672. Again, village of Roberts and town of Hammond voters were the biggest supporters as the difference in those two precincts were more than 100. Village of Hammond voters supported it as well, by 90 votes.
The improvements will now mean among others career and technical education addition at the high school, reconstructing the track, installing synthetic turf, and expanding bleacher capacity. For the elementary school, it means a 4K addition to the current building.
