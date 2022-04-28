Incredible resiliency being shown

It was a cause to say thanks Friday at the St. Croix Health and Human Services Department.
Department of Health Services-Designee Karen Timberlake visited New Richmond to extend her appreciation on behalf of the state for county health and medical personnel in attendance for their work since COVID-19 come into everyone’s live.
“We are so appreciative of those who were able to join us today to help recognize the COVID-19 response efforts in northwestern Wisconsin,” Timberlake said. “We are in a moment where although the pandemic is not fully behind us, it is important to reflect on where we have been and what we have learned, to celebrate our accomplishments so far, and recommit to the work that is before us.”
She added with the summer vacation season nearing and the Omicron variant winding down, this was a good time to go out on the road.
“The numbers are far, far better than they were four to eight weeks ago,” she mentioned.
She highlighted some numbers since March 2020, which shows how much COVID-19 has impacted the state.
The State of Wisconsin has completed over 20 million COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin and have administered more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine along with 2 million booster and additional doses. Locally, St. Croix County officials have administered more than 243,000 tests.
“These have come at significant personal and professional costs with many long nights,” Timberlake said to those in attendance. “You’ve had to deal with personal insults and have your integrity, profession and professionalism questioned.
“There have been many difficult times, but you have shown incredible resiliency.”
Timberlake also mentioned there was a spot on the DHS website in which people and organizations were allowed to say thanks.
Among a couple were praising the St. Croix County Health Department for their work and the school nurses for Pierce County schools – River Falls, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Spring Valley, Prescott, and Plum City – for their dedication to their community.
St. Croix County Health and Human Services Director Bob Rohret, who was named to the position in June 2020, also had high praise.
“These are among the best people I’ve ever worked with, and I mean it,” he said. “This tested all of us. It touched every aspect of society.
We’ve had to adapt and change to the unknown. We had to be flexible and creative.”
Added Timberlake: “The different sectors and organizations represented at today’s event are a great illustration of the strong relationships that have been built across the spectrum of those involved with the COVID-19 response. Today, was also an opportunity to emphasize the importance of staying aware of changing community conditions and using all the layers of protection needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Public Health Administrator, was visibly moved multiple times during her speech.
“How do you manage a project this intense?” she said. “We did a darn good job” was her response to the sounds of applause in the audience.
Engen also thanked Western Wisconsin Health for being the first testing clinic.
She also noted two public health nurses came back out of retirement in the early stages of the pandemic. She also thanked the County for allowing them to hire an epidemiologist.
“What would we have done without her?” she said. “Every local health staff should have one of those.”
Engen ended her speech, stating multiple times over the last 25 months, this career choice was being debated.
“Why do we do this?” she said. “It’s just something in you that brings you back.”
