In January 2020, the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club received a $1,000 National Garden Club Plant America Community Project Grant. Knowing how important trees are to the environment and for habitat, the proposal was to plant trees at Viking Middle School. Sixth grade students in media specialist’s Jason Glampe’s research class investigated native tree species and made recommendations to the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club for the types of trees to purchase and plant. Just prior to the Covid shutdown, club members met with a group of 6th graders to discuss their recommendations. Based on input from students and club members, it was decided to plant white oak, white cedar, sugar maple, elm (Dutch Elm disease resistant), blue beech, willow, and Black Hills spruce.
Many thanks to the Baldwin Greenhouse for obtaining the trees and keeping them healthy until students could be involved in planting them. The intent was to plant them in May with the 6th graders who made the original recommendations. Due to Covid related delays, nine family groups and garden club members met this past week to put the trees in the ground. Each family unit was responsible for one of the trees. The white oak and white cedar were bare root stock and were planted in April. A total of 16 trees were planted, some along the sidewalk, some to eventually shade the ball diamonds, some along old Cty Rd B, some at the entrance to the parking lot, and the willow closer to the prairie area. The students and parents were enthusiastic and look forward to seeing the trees mature in the coming years.
Besides the money from the National Garden Club grant, the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation grant purchased mulch and funds from Botany Belles & Beaus also supported the project. WGCF’s goal this year is to involve young people in the planting of trees.
“The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now.” – Anonymous
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.