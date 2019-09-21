After beginning their expansion in February 2017, iMARK Molding in Woodville hosted an open house on Wednesday, September 17 to celebrate its completion that added 134,000 square feet, ISO Class 7 Pharma Grade Cleanroom, warehouse, parking, locker rooms and more.
iMARK works to create professional grade injection molded medical materials in modern day medicine. In February 2018, they received the Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award and is one of the leading Biohealth Industry manufacturers with the completion of this expansion.
“We’re very happy with the outcome and we were excited to show it off,” said Vice President of Finance, Linda Sturtevant. The completion of this endeavor means many things for iMARK, all of which are for the better of the company and community. Everything down to the lighting of the business has taken a step in the right direction.
“Our entire plant – old and new parts – converted to LED lighting reducing consumption and expenses by almost 50%” says Sturtevant, “Except for lights needing to stay on for safety purposes – many lights will turn off after 10 minutes if no motion is detected offering another opportunity for efficiency and savings.”
Large expansions such as this often leave a negative environmental footprint on the area in which the business is located, but iMARK made the conscious decision to keep wildlife in mind throughout the process as well. “While we did need to remove trees for this project – it was replaced with a pond and native prairie grass and flowers for future enjoyment of wildlife and preservation of native habitat” Sturtevant said, “We have started to plant trees as well, and that will continue over time to compliment the native grasses and flowers.”
Of course, the primary focus in this expansion is to further build to a thriving business. iMARK has been rapidly gaining employees in the last two years and estimates that more are to come with the latest changes. “At the end of 2017 we had 64 employees, end of 2018 we had 82 and as of now we have over 100,” says Sturtevant, “We do expect to add more jobs as hiring continues, so I would recommend that people visit our website if they think they would be interested.”
During the open house, visitors were given a tour of the new clean room, tool room, production floor, quality lab and warehouse and were able to enjoy food and drinks provided by Blackhawk Hockey Brats, Durand Smokehouse meats served by Glenwood City Oakland Ramblers 4H Group, Nilssen’s catering, Mei Mei’s cookies of River Falls, and Spring Valley Bakery Donuts.
From its opening in 2000 to now, iMARK Molding has grown exponentially as one of the leading manufacturers in the state of Wisconsin. With the completion of this latest expansion, they intend to continue that standard of excellence all the while keeping their customers, employees and community in the forefront of their focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.