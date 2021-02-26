Ice shanty removal dates approaching

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.
Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by March 15. Early deadlines such as those for inland and boundary waters are:
•Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters by Feb. 20
•Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters by March 1
•Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1
•Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12
•Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15
• Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.
As these deadlines approach, it’s important to remember that no ice is ever 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so anglers should check with local fishing clubs and bait shops for current ice conditions.
Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.
The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.