The Nobles of St. Croix Valley Shrine Club are known for having a good time when they get together and the St. Patrick’s Party at the Baldwin American Legion on March 13 was just one example.
After a special dinner of fork tender corned beef and the customary cooked cabbage and roasted potatoes the evening began with some business conducted by club President Ed Swenson.
Among the reports was the annual St. Croix Ladies Dinner tentatively set for June 28 at the River’s Edge in Somerset, Wisconsin.
Swenson announced that this year’s onion crop will be ready sometime in late April depending on the growing season in Georgia. This year the Nobles are considering doing advance sales online with one centrally located pickup up point rather than selling them on the streets of our communities.
According to Carl Gaulke, the coordinator for the Zor Roadrunners, the popular unit has appeared and dazzled audiences in 19 parades last year. Carl said they are in need of more drivers. The team needs 8 drivers and one tow truck driver at each parade. It is a fun time and if they have a lot of members willing to put in just 2 or 3 parades a year, it will make the year go smoothly. It is not uncommon to have members of the audiences at least events come up and share stories of family members who have been helped by Shriners Healthcare for Children.®
Roger Keller of the Zor Divan mentioned the many things being planned on a state level including a Pork Chop Dinner on April 20, a beer and wine tasting on May 9 at the Fox Hole in Sparta and the Spring Ceremonial held this year May 16 in New Richmond Wisconsin.
To help with this ceremony the Zor team will need 10 volunteers to put on the ceremony, six speaking parts requiring memorization and four non-speaking parts. New this year Potentate Ill sir Barry Ausen is working on holding the fezzing ceremony at the Riverside Park in his hometown of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. It is just a short drive from New Richmond and is the site of the annual fishing event called Camp Achieve held each year for Shrine patients. Barry’s lady Becky has chosen Camp Achieve as her project this year.
It was reported that the Zor Shrine has an offer on their Shrine Temple in Madison. It will take up to three months to find out if the offer will close.
The MSA is being held in Regina, Canada and a bus is being considered for those who wish to attend.
