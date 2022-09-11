The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application from Ice Age Trail Alliance requesting a new specialty license plate.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance (iceagetrail.org) is a non-profit organization that aims to conserve, maintain, and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through September 23, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.