The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application from Ice Age Trail Alliance requesting a new specialty license plate.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance (iceagetrail.org) is a non-profit organization that aims to conserve, maintain, and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through September 23, 2022.
The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.
Act 227 changed the approval process for new Authorized Special Group license plates. This became effective October 1, 2016. Full information on the new application process is available here.
Specialty plates and regular plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov.
