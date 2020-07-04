Most of milling and paving work to occur at night
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to kick off a resurfacing project on I-94 between the Kinnickinnic River and County T in St. Croix County Monday, July 6.
The project will include repairing concrete pavement, milling off a portion of the existing pavement, overlaying I-94 with asphalt and installing rumble strips.
Monarch Paving Co. is the prime contractor for the $5.04 million project. Federal transportation funds will cover 80 percent of the project cost; the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.
Proposed traffic impacts
During construction, I-94 will remain open to traffic, with most of the milling and paving operations occurring at night. Motorists can expect to encounter single-lane closures and a speed limit reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph in the work zone.
Construction currently is scheduled for completion by October.
